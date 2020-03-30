This is still a bear market - investor

Global  

Stocks rallied on Monday and have rebounded more than 18 percent from the lows set on March 23rd, but Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber says this bear market is not over.

He talked with Conway G.

Gittens.

As for Monday's rally, Gerber believes it was a combination of positive market reaction to signs President Trump is finally understanding the depth of the problem caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the market trying to find its equilibrium and end-of-the-quarter buying.




