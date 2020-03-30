Bob Iger Won't Take Disney Salary, Bob Chapek to Take 50 Percent Pay Cut | THR News 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:30s - Published Bob Iger Won't Take Disney Salary, Bob Chapek to Take 50 Percent Pay Cut | THR News The Walt Disney Co. Said on Monday that executive chairman Robert Iger will forgo his entire salary and recently named CEO Bob Chapek will take a 50 percent pay cut amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

