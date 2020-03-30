Price-Gouging Allegation Leaves 750,000 Face Masks in Limbo The state of Texas sued a Houston auctioneer after halting an auction of 750,000 medical-grade and N95 face masks.
The state accused the auctioneer of price gouging in the sale of the masks commonly used by health professionals.
The lawsuit alleges that a recent auction held by Auctions Unlimited had bids on 16-packs of N95 respirator masks reaching as high as $180.
Amazon sold a set of 100 for $4.21
in late January.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction against
the auctions and civil penalties of up to
$10,000 per violation.
Auctions Unlimited owner Tim Worstell denied price gouging, stating all bids start at
$1 and final sales were to be approved
by the Attorney General.
The lawsuit comes as the latest accusation of price gouging over products in high-demand during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.