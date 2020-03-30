Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming 'To Die For' Album Due To Coronavirus

Sam Smith has announced that they will be delaying and renaming their third album.

According to HuffPost, the album was originally set for a release date of June 5 and was to be titled "To Die For".

The British singer’s newest album features the hit singles “Dancing With a Stranger” and “How Do I Sleep".

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it will be postponed until sometime later this year.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience.”