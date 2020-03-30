Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming 'To Die For' Album Due To Coronavirus

Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming 'To Die For' Album Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming 'To Die For' Album Due To Coronavirus

Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming 'To Die For' Album Due To Coronavirus

Sam Smith has announced that they will be delaying and renaming their third album.

According to HuffPost, the album was originally set for a release date of June 5 and was to be titled "To Die For".

The British singer’s newest album features the hit singles “Dancing With a Stranger” and “How Do I Sleep".

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it will be postponed until sometime later this year.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicManNOEL

NOEL RT @JustJared: .@samsmith is delaying and renaming their upcoming album #ToDieFor - Read their full statement here: https://t.co/OBgBcK0ykL 17 minutes ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life .@samsmith is renaming the album "To Die For" amid #coronavirus, saying it "doesn't feel right." https://t.co/8iQbCzPkHj 48 minutes ago

ceceliakingroc1

GAresist RT @realTuckFrumper: Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming ‘To Die For’ Album Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/zGoI2pcUrb 53 minutes ago

magita629

Madeline Troescher RT @thejoshuablog: Via @HuffPostQueer: Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming 'To Die For' Album Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/MY6zbpk1ci https:… 55 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Sam Smith renaming and delaying upcoming album - Sam Smith is renaming and delaying their upcoming third album. The… https://t.co/oU7bPJV4w2 58 minutes ago

thejoshuablog

joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 Via @HuffPostQueer: Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming 'To Die For' Album Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/MY6zbpk1ci https://t.co/aI3ib8N3My 1 hour ago

DenisDvezine

Denis Vézina Sam Smith renaming and delaying upcoming album | Entertainment | https://t.co/9R894JpJl2 https://t.co/rDyJR1ckn6 1 hour ago

HuffPostEnt

HuffPost Ent The singer told fans to still expect the album sometime later this year. https://t.co/pvvta4HsOI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.