Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety Instacart's strike will be in effect nationwide.

For Amazon, workers will stop at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York where multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The strikes come as demand for online delivery has skyrocketed with people self-isolating at home.

Amazon and Instacart have since said that they will hire thousands, but their employees are asking for more money and better protections against the coronavirus.

In Staten Island, strikers want their working space to be cleaned longer along with definite payment.

Instacart's gig workers are seeking more money, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Increased paid sick time off is also being sought by workers at both companies.

Instacart worker Sarah Polito, via NPR

