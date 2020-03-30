Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike
Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety Instacart's strike will be
in effect nationwide.
For Amazon, workers will stop at a
warehouse in Staten Island, New York where multiple people have
tested positive for COVID-19.
The strikes come as demand for online delivery has
skyrocketed with people self-isolating at home.
Amazon and Instacart have since
said that they will hire thousands, but their employees are asking for more money
and better protections against the coronavirus.
In Staten Island, strikers want their working space to
be cleaned longer along with definite payment.
Instacart's gig workers are seeking more money,
hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Increased paid sick time off is also being
sought by workers at both companies.
Instacart worker Sarah Polito, via NPR