Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK kids recreate dramatic Lion King scene amid coronavirus lockdown

UK kids recreate dramatic Lion King scene amid coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
UK kids recreate dramatic Lion King scene amid coronavirus lockdown

UK kids recreate dramatic Lion King scene amid coronavirus lockdown

The funny moment is seen in Ceredigion, Wales as 10-year-old Sammy and his 8-year-old sister Bonnie recreate the famous Scar versus Mustafa scene from the Lion King.

"We travelled back home to Manchester from Wales on Friday and we’ve been home pretty much ever since apart from daily exercise with the kids & shopping.

We’ve been holding up really well.

I’ve been working from home and my husband has been home-schooling the children," said Lucy Waring, the children's mother.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.