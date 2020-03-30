UK kids recreate dramatic Lion King scene amid coronavirus lockdown

The funny moment is seen in Ceredigion, Wales as 10-year-old Sammy and his 8-year-old sister Bonnie recreate the famous Scar versus Mustafa scene from the Lion King.

"We travelled back home to Manchester from Wales on Friday and we’ve been home pretty much ever since apart from daily exercise with the kids & shopping.

We’ve been holding up really well.

I’ve been working from home and my husband has been home-schooling the children," said Lucy Waring, the children's mother.