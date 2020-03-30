Global  

Prince Charles out of Self-Isolation After Recovering From COVID-19 The 71-year-old royal spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland last week after testing positive for the highly contagious disease.

After being cleared by his doctor, Charles is now out of self-isolation and is said to be in "good health." Clarence House spokesman His wife, Camilla, tested negative for the virus and is without any symptoms but remains in self-isolation until the end of the week.

The spokesman also confirmed "The Prince will continue to hold meetings [via phone and video call] and will be able to take exercise according to medical and government guidelines."

