The Weeknd Releases 3 New Songs on Deluxe Version of 'After Hours' The "Starboy" hitmaker released the record on March 20.

He added "Nothing Compares," "Missed You" and "Final Lullaby" to the album on streaming apps.

The new additions to 'After Hours' come after Sir Elton John said he was "blown away" to be sampled by The Weeknd.

John is a big fan of The Weeknd.

