Hillsborough sheriff asks for new leads for missing man featured in Netflix's 'Tiger King' now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:59s - Published Hillsborough sheriff asks for new leads for missing man featured in Netflix's 'Tiger King' On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted that since Tiger King is "all the rage," he thought it was a good time to ask for new leads on the cold case. 0

