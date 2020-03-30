New York's Governor Pleads For Healthcare Workers To Help New York

Global  

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo pleaded for healthcare workers out of state to help his state’s overwhelmed hospitals.

He promised if people came to help they would return the favor for states who would need it later on.

According to Reuters, Cuomo said he didn’t want to talk about politics but instead wanted bipartisanship with President Donald Trump.

He said: “My only goal is to engage the president in partnership.

