4 Tips for Eating Well out of Your Freezer Many people are stocking up on freezer items while self-isolating in an effort to reduce trips to the grocery store.

These tips, provided by nutritionists via INSIDER, will help you to get the most out of your frozen food.

1.

Organize and date the items in your freezer.

Registered dietitian Kajsa Ernestam 2.

Pre-make and freeze baked goods, chili, soups and sauces Registered dietitian Rachael Hartley 3.

Freeze fresh items Registered dietitian Kajsa Ernestam 4.

Food textures may change in the freezer, but the food is still edible.

Registered dietitian Kajsa Ernestam Registered dietitian Kajsa Ernestam