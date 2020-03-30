Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 4 Tips for Eating Well out of Your Freezer

4 Tips for Eating Well out of Your Freezer

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
4 Tips for Eating Well out of Your Freezer

4 Tips for Eating Well out of Your Freezer

4 Tips for Eating Well out of Your Freezer Many people are stocking up on freezer items while self-isolating in an effort to reduce trips to the grocery store.

These tips, provided by nutritionists via INSIDER, will help you to get the most out of your frozen food.

1.

Organize and date the items in your freezer.

Registered dietitian Kajsa Ernestam 2.

Pre-make and freeze baked goods, chili, soups and sauces Registered dietitian Rachael Hartley 3.

Freeze fresh items Registered dietitian Kajsa Ernestam 4.

Food textures may change in the freezer, but the food is still edible.

Registered dietitian Kajsa Ernestam Registered dietitian Kajsa Ernestam

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mtttto20

Ⓜ️🅾️ ĸªleð🇦🇹〽️ RT @WFP: While no specific food can prevent disease, a healthy diet can help promote a stronger immune system and protect your body against… 3 hours ago

NewsAndChat

News & Chat by Alan | Wash Your Hands RT @UN: While there are no specific foods that prevent #COVID19, a healthy diet can help promote a stronger immune system and protect your… 4 hours ago

AppNationUK

Apprentice Nation Food is not to be forgotten! 🍽️ Eating often ensures your blood sugar doesn’t drop as well as improving your mood a… https://t.co/la1SFS4hIt 6 hours ago

LanchesterEP

Lanchester EP Daily Davis Update! I’ve loved seeing your chocolatey photos today! Sorry parents but well done children. Hope you’… https://t.co/k7w65JGk0t 7 hours ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa 4 tips for eating well from your freezer during a coronavirus quarantine, according to nutritionists https://t.co/UpbdOEZuBo 10 hours ago

eatrightwisc

WAND Today is the last day of #NationalKidneyMonth, but it's not too late to celebrate! Did you know eating well can hel… https://t.co/7btIDjbmJs 10 hours ago

HelloMarkLowery

Mark Lowery @NicoletteJones Hi Nicolette. Hope you're well. I've just set up a you tube channel - Mark Lowery's Tales From the… https://t.co/Hb241Nejl5 11 hours ago

sherisherman732

Sheri Sherman system strong. Tips for staying well: “One of the most important ways to stay healthy is to adopt habits that stren… https://t.co/ISP1muPT08 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.