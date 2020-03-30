Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > These Celebrities Have Donated to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

These Celebrities Have Donated to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
These Celebrities Have Donated to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

These Celebrities Have Donated to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

These Celebrities Have Donated to COVID-19 Relief Efforts Taylor Swift said she donated to Feeding America, the World Health Organization (WHO) and others.

Vanessa Hudgens donated to Feeding America.

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are donating 1 million meals in Seattle.

Kristen Bell donated to No Kid Hungry.

Ariana Grande revealed that she's supporting Opportunity Fund, Give Directly, Feeding America, Croce Rossa Italiana and the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Shawn Mendes donated to the SickKids Foundation.

Angelina Jolie donated to No Kid Hungry.

Selena Gomez is donating to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Rihanna donated to Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee and more.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Justin Timberlake donated to Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown, Memphis, Tennessee.

Many other celebrities have donated and continue to donate every day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

goss_ie

Goss.ie These are some of the celebrities who have donated to the Coronavirus crisis so far 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Gdw4q6cwct https://t.co/ktskQDPjII 50 minutes ago

Munhtod

Munhtod 🇮🇳 @AjitKDoval_FAN Haha, one guy from my Whatsapp group donated 2 Cr to PM CARES and nobody is even talking about it a… https://t.co/4O4mDa7w6N 6 hours ago

RajeshD56675059

Rajesh Dwivedi @iPoojaPandit Why only IPL players? How many Bollywood celebrities and stinking rich journalists have donated ? The… https://t.co/Vdvg2s8jdW 11 hours ago

RajeshD56675059

Rajesh Dwivedi @effucktivehumor How much these so called celebrities who were busy writing on twitter about everything under the s… https://t.co/SST5HdJyju 15 hours ago

lopez1693

Eddie @sleepninurgrdn Exactly, ever since they left us nothing has been the same... but besides from that I see all these… https://t.co/8rdXG6i57y 21 hours ago

teetads

teetads⁷ every time one of these celebrities gets on here and asks people to donate, a bubble should pop up above their head… https://t.co/gbnuF2IDcN 21 hours ago

Muhammad__Alee

Bin Nasir RT @Muhammad__Alee: The federal government need to realease an official breakdown of all the Covid-19 battling funds that banks, celebritie… 1 day ago

Muhammad__Alee

Bin Nasir The federal government need to realease an official breakdown of all the Covid-19 battling funds that banks, celebr… https://t.co/kR6rr0wIDl 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.