These Celebrities Have Donated to COVID-19 Relief Efforts Taylor Swift said she donated to
Feeding America, the World Health Organization (WHO) and others.
Vanessa Hudgens donated
to Feeding America.
Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are
donating 1 million meals in Seattle.
Kristen Bell donated to No Kid Hungry.
Ariana Grande revealed that she's supporting
Opportunity Fund, Give Directly, Feeding America,
Croce Rossa Italiana and the WHO's COVID-19
Solidarity Response Fund.
Shawn Mendes donated to
the SickKids Foundation.
Angelina Jolie donated
to No Kid Hungry.
Selena Gomez is donating to the
MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Rihanna donated to Direct Relief,
Feeding America, Partners in Health, the WHO's
COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the
International Rescue Committee and more.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are
donating to Feeding America
and Food Banks Canada.
Justin Timberlake donated to
Mid-South Food Bank in his
hometown, Memphis, Tennessee.
Many other celebrities have donated
and continue to donate every day.