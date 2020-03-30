Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > El radar pronostica lluvia en las zonas montañosas

El radar pronostica lluvia en las zonas montañosas

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
El radar pronostica lluvia en las zonas montañosas

El radar pronostica lluvia en las zonas montañosas

Continuamos viendo lluvia, especialmente en el noroeste.

Condiciones secas empezando el miércoles.

Las temperaturas aumentaran a 70 grados el jueves y viernes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

El radar pronostica lluvia en las zonas montañosas

Tuvimos una mañana nublada a lo largo de nuestra regón.

El radar indica que la mayora de lluvia esá centrada en el noroeste.

Las temperaturas esán ás frescas colocados en los 50's para el valle.

Las temperaturas aumentaran a 70 grados el jueves y viernes con condiciones secas.

Sin embargo las zonas montañosas contiúan viendo algunas lluvias




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.