El radar pronostica lluvia en las zonas montañosas Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 week ago El radar pronostica lluvia en las zonas montañosas Continuamos viendo lluvia, especialmente en el noroeste. Condiciones secas empezando el miércoles. Las temperaturas aumentaran a 70 grados el jueves y viernes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend El radar pronostica lluvia en las zonas montañosas Tuvimos una mañana nublada a lo largo de nuestra regón. El radar indica que la mayora de lluvia esá centrada en el noroeste. Las temperaturas esán ás frescas colocados en los 50's para el valle. Las temperaturas aumentaran a 70 grados el jueves y viernes con condiciones secas. Sin embargo las zonas montañosas contiúan viendo algunas lluvias





You Might Like

Tweets about this