A Vincennes woman is helping kids ease their fear of COVID-19 with a story!

Healthy.

But first.... news 10 has learned new information on a building fire in sullivan, indiana.

Mayor clint lamb says there were no utilities on at the time the fire started.

It happened near the sullivan square.

That's in downtown sullivan.

You may remember....this building is currently undergoing renovations.

Last year...part of the building collapsed.

This made the rest of it structurally unstable.

Officials planned to update the building with historical preservation in mind.

Mayor lamb says it's sad to see the state of the building... as the project was moving forward.

"it's tough.

It seems like every time you take a step forward you just get kicked back.

We have had a lot of difficult news with coal and hoosier energy and now another kick here and the entire nation with this health pandemic.

You know what we've been kicked down before and we're definitely not going to let this stop us."

The state this stop us."

The state fire marshall's office