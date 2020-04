Johnny Handsome movie (1989) Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published on March 30, 2020 Johnny Handsome movie (1989) Johnny Handsome movie trailer HD (1989) - Plot synopsis: After being double crossed and thrown in jail, a deformed gangster gets a new face and rehabilitation, but his desire for revenge looms. Director: Walter Hill Writers: John Godey, Ken Friedman Stars: Mickey Rourke, Ellen Barkin, Elizabeth McGovern 0

