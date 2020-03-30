How To Get Your $1200 Stimulus Check

A $2 trillion economic relief bill was signed into law on Friday for the United States.

This means many Americans will soon receive one-time payments of up to $1,200.

To get a stimulus check from the IRS, you need to have a Social Security number.

You will also need to meet certain adjusted gross income (AGI) thresholds, reports Business Insider.

The IRS will disburse the funds according to the direct-deposit information on your latest tax return.