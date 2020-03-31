Missouri church makes face masks for health care workers

HEALTH CARE WORKERSDESPERATE FORPROTECTIVE GEARAGAINST THE COVID-19VIRUS ARE GETTING HELP.SOME MEMBERS OF THEFAITH COMMUNITY AREPART OF A NATIONALMOVEMENT OFSEAMSTRESSES MAKINGMASKS.AS 41 ACTION NEWSANCHOR CYNTHIANEWSOME EXPLAINS...THEY ARE IN THESHADOWS SAVING LIVES --ONE STITCH AT A TIME.THE GENTLE CADENCE OFTHE SEWING MACHINE, ISTHE SOUND OF PURPOSEMEETING PASSION.Barb Yergainian, Engineer,seamstressI mean that's the way Americais.

We rollup our sleeves andwe do whatever we can tohelp.Nancy Douglas, Retired Nurse,SeamstressThat is so important that wenot give up and be paralyzedwith fear; but figure out whatyou can do, and do it.THIS IS ABOUT - MORETHAN SEWING TWOPIECES OF CLOTHTOGETHER TO MAKE AMASK.

IT'S ABOUT PEOPLEOF FAITH ..

SOWING A SEEDOF LOVE --CONNECTINGWITH STRANGERS INNEED.Nancy Douglas, former nurse,seamstresshopefully they'll receive theseand realize they are thought ofand that people do care.NANCY DOUGLAS ANDBARBARA YER-GAIN-IANARE TWO OF 75SEAMSTRESSES ATFELLOWSHIP CHURCH INGREENWOOD ANDRAYMORTHEY ARE PART OF THENATIONAL MOVEMENT -- OPEOPLE MAKING FACEMASKS TO PROTECTHEALTHCARE WORKERS.Barbara Yergainian, engineerseamstressIt's gratitude that they are onthe front lines and they give ofthemselves They are sogiving.

They have devotedtheir lives to saving lives,evenputting theirs at risk.ARMED WITH NEEDLES,THREAD,-- AND FIERCEDETERMINATION -- THEYARE CONSTRUCTINGHUNDREDS OF MINI-FABRIC-BLOCKADES TOSTOP THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.Barbara Yergainian, engineer,seamstressThis actually has a wireinserted to the area that hasa wire inserted across thenose to make it conform morelosely to the face and then ithas a pocket where you canput a filter in it.SOME MASKS HAVEFILTERS, SOME DON'T.

ATHEY ARE NOT MEDICALGRADE PPE.Nancy Douglas, retired nurse,seamstressThey're not going to be thebest that you can get; edit to..

It's something --until theycan get their top quality PPE's.Barb Yergainian, engineer,seamstressThe mother of the youg ladythat I sent a mask to wasgrateful... and I say a prayer overeach one.prayer of safety andenduranceFOR THE PERSONWEARING THE MASK ANDTHE PATIENT.CYNTHIA NEWSOME 41ACTION NEWSMORE HELP FORWORKERS ON THE FRONTLINES OF THE PANDEMIC --THIS TIME FROM THEBUSINESS COMMUNITY.MADE IN K-C ISPARTNERING WITHSANDLOT GOODS TOPROVIDE COTTON FACEMASKS AND PLASTIC FACESHIELDS TO DOCTORS ANDNURSES.SO FAR -- EMPLOYEES ATSANDLOT GOODS HAVEMADE MORE THAN SIX-HUNDRED MASKS."CHAD HICKMAN" OWNSSANDLOT GOODS -- HETALKED ABOUT WHY HETHOUGHT HIS COMPANYCOULD MAKE ADIFFERENCE.Chad HickmanOwner, Sandlot GoodsWe thought with our specificskills insewing that we might be able toyouknow instead of make 15 at atimeand send them in, we could makethousands at a time andhopefullyget some people back to work andso they"re not just - theydon"t have to file forunemployment or just sitting athome.It"s just doing some good.MADE IN KC AND SANDLOTARE ALSO ENLISTINGPEOPLE TO SEW FROMHOME - TO MAKE THESTANDARD REQUIREMENTSFOR THESE MASKS.TO LEARN MORE, C