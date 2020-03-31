Maryland Gas Prices Drop Due To Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:58s - Published Maryland Gas Prices Drop Due To Coronavirus Low demand for oil thanks in part to the coronavirus has resulted in gas prices across Maryland being some of the lowest residents have seen in years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Verdant Square Network DC-MD Coronavirus Impacts: Maryland Gas Prices Drop As Fewer People Hit The Road https://t.co/2aF8V3tHPr https://t.co/5T4RhbXywL 21 minutes ago