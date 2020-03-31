DeWine suspends testing for newly graduated nursing students Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:31s - Published 3 weeks ago DeWine suspends testing for newly graduated nursing students In an effort to get more ‘boots on the ground’ in the fight against the coronavirus, Governor Mike DeWine temporarily suspended a law that requires newly-graduated nurses to pass a standardized test to get a license to work. 0

