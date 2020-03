Idaho Humane Society asking for donations for veterinary medical center 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:11s - Published Idaho Humane Society asking for donations for veterinary medical center The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) is hoping pet owners take time to make sure they do not add strain to workers who are already stretched thin. 0

