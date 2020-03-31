Global  

New York Leads National Surge In Coronavirus Patients

The United States is closing in on 150,000 coronavirus cases nationwide.

There are hot spots around the country including in Louisiana, New Jersey, Michigan, Washington and California but the epicenter remains New York where there are now more than 66,000 cases.

Elise Preston reports from New York.

(3/30/20)

