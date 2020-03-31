New York Leads National Surge In Coronavirus Patients now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:11s - Published New York Leads National Surge In Coronavirus Patients The United States is closing in on 150,000 coronavirus cases nationwide. There are hot spots around the country including in Louisiana, New Jersey, Michigan, Washington and California but the epicenter remains New York where there are now more than 66,000 cases. Elise Preston reports from New York. (3/30/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this