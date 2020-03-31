Coastal renters adjust to life with coronavirus lodging restrictions

Ceremony.

Leah says "it's the beginning of tourism season.

Today i called a number of hotels, b&b's and motels along the brookings coast what they're doing."

Rentals follow strict restrictions, order by the city of brookings tim just started notcing that reservations were dropping off.

Adam family i've taken all of the rooms off the books through the end of april.

Hotel and vacation rentals are pretty much closed.

Only essential people are allowed to stay in a room.

Tim we fully support that.

We definitely believe that the best way out of this is through hard action right now and so we definitely support that action.

Tim kennedy is the owner of pacific sunset in in brookings.

He says the only people he can allow to have a room are: health care workers, government workers, first responders and people looking to quaratine themselves .

Adam family we had a trucker who wanted to come but other than the fact it was illegal we are concern about people coming a long ways off.

The adam family runs the mermaid's muse bed and breakfast in brookings.

They have been looking for their finances to see how long they can last like this.

Adam family it will be a little bit of a stretch maybe in part because i am retired now and i have to get use to that change in income and this of course was not part of our retirement plan that we would suddenly lose this income.

Kennedy is worried some hotels and even restaurants won't make it this fall.

Tim in terms of the ecnoomics of the area.

Most of the hotels, most of the restaurants, most of the businesses they county on the season to put money in the bank and then they live off of that money during the off season where you are maybe a little bit under water.

These restrictions could be in place for longer than a month depending on how the coronavirus situation changes.