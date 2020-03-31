Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virtual trips to Las Vegas

Virtual trips to Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Virtual trips to Las Vegas

Virtual trips to Las Vegas

LVCVA has launched virtual trips to Las Vegas, zoom meeting backgrounds and even a virtual tours of The Neon Museum.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Virtual trips to Las Vegas

TO KEEP THE CITY IN MIND.IT'S PROMOTING "VIRTUAL" TRIPSTO LAS VEGAS.IT HAS SOME SPECIAL VIRTUALBACKGROUNDS FOR "ZOOM"MEETINGS.AND IT'S PROMOTING VIRTUALTOURS OF THE NEON MUSEUM..THE MOB MUSEUM..AND CIRQUE DU SOLEIL'S 60-MINUTE SPECIAL.THEY CAN ALL BE SEEN FROM THESAFETY OF HOME.SUNNY SKIES AND WARMTEMPERATURES EXPECTED THISWEEK WITH B




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.