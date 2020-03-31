Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: How accurate are the tests?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: How accurate are the tests?

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: How accurate are the tests?
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: How accurate are the tests?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: How accurate are the tests?

But with that - let's get started.

Marcie asks "how accurate are the tests?

What is the margin for error?

Will they be less accurate if the virus mutates?"




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.