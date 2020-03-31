Governor Ivey Speaks on Covid-19

Case.

Centered alabama has 847 cases of covid-19 and six deaths.

That's according to the department of public health.

Governor kay ivey has not issued a "stay at home" áorderá in that state, but is urging residents to do just that - and avoid gatherings.

But now staying at home doesn't mean inviting all your friends over.

It means avoid interacting with others as much as possible.

Everyone at every age is vulnerable and we need all our people of all ages to start thinking about others- many that you love and care for.

Even if you aren't thinking about yourself.

So now and for the foreseeable future, please please consider staying