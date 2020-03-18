Dictators hate political cartoons -- so I keep drawing them | Rayma Suprani
Dictators hate political cartoons -- so I keep drawing them | Rayma Suprani
"A political cartoon is a barometer of freedom," says Rayma Suprani, who was exiled from her native Venezuela for publishing work critical of the government.
"That's why dictators hate cartoonists." In a talk illustrated with highlights from a career spent railing against totalitarianism, Suprani explores how cartoons hold a mirror to society and reveal hidden truths -- and discusses why she keeps drawing even when it comes at a high personal cost.
(In Spanish with consecutive English translation)