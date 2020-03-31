Monday p.m KSBW Weather Forecast 03.30.20

TEMPERATURES ACROSSTHE AREA FROM EARLIERTODAY.

THE SANTA CRUZMOUNTAINS ANDCOASTAL AREAS FROMSANTA CRUZ TO APTOTHE SALINAS VALLEINCLUDING SALINA,SOLEDAD GONZALES ANDKING CITY AND THSANTA CLARA VALLINCLUDING MORGAN HILLAND GILRSHOW WHERE THECLOUDS AND HIGH ANLOW PRESSURE SYSTEMSARE AND IF ANY RAIN ISHAPPENING IN THE STATECURRENTLYHERE IS A LOOK AT STATETEMPERATURES.HERE IS A LOOK AT THE24 STATE TEMPERATURECHANGEHERE IS A LOOK AT THSTATE SATELLITEOVERVIEW.

YOU CAN SEWHERE THE CLOUDSRAIN AND SNOW ARE ONTHE MAP.FUTURECAST SHOWSWHEN THE CLOUDS ANDRAIN MAY ARRIVE IN THECOMING DAYS.

ALONGTHE WEST COAST ANDCALIFORNIA SUNSHINEAND AREAS OF BAY FOGFOR THE NEXT FEW DAYSHERE IS A LOOK AT YOURFORECAST FOR TONIGHTAND TOMORROWINCLUDING HIGHTEMPERATURES AND ANYRAIN CHANCES.AVERAGE TEMPS AREEXPECTEDHERE IS A LOOK ATEXPECTED HIGHTEMPERATURES ACROSSOUR ENTIRE REGIONINCLUDING THE SANFRANCISCO BAY AREA,THE SANTA CRUZMOUNTAINS ANDCOASTAL AREA FROMSANTA CRUZ TO APTOS,THE SALINAS VALLEINCLUDING SALINA,SOLEDAD GONZALES ANDKING CITY AND THESANTA CLARA VALLEYINCLUDING MORGAN HILLAND GILROYCLEAR SKIES WITH AREASOF BAY FOG TONIGHTLOCAL TEMPS WILL BEMILD OVERNIGHTHERE IS A LOOK AT YOURKSBW 8 DAY FORECASTINCLUDING EXPECTEDHIGH TEMPERATURESFOR OUR COASTAL ANDINLAND AREAS, SKYCONDITIONS AND ANYRAIN CHANCES.NO RAIN AND AVERAGETEMPS OVER THE NEXTFEW DAYS.#HERE IS YOUR KSBWWEATHER QUIZ FORTODAY AGAIN...