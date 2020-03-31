Global  

Five Companies Downsizing Their Workforces

1.

Marriott International furloughed up to tens of thousands of employees.

2.

Cirque du Soleil layed off 95 percent of its 4,679 person staff after canceling all upcoming performances.

3.

Macy’s announced it would furlough most of its 125, 000 employees.

4.

GE reduced its aviation unit workforce by approximately 10 percent.

5.

Air Canada laid off 50 percent of its flight crew.

