3D-printed personal protective equipment

Law enforcement.

Violators can face up to $500 fine.

>> najahe sherman: you are now looking at part of a face mask shield made by a 3d printer here in north alabama.

It is the latest initiative to help keep hospitals stocked up on personal protect i've equipment to fight the coronavirus.

Megan reyna joins us live outside of calhoun college in decatur.

She has details how they got involved.

>> yeah, right now actually there's a 3d printer inside making part of that face shield.

But this initiative didn't actually start here at kol heun college, it was an engineer in huntsville who thought of the idea and now people across north alabama are helping stock up hospitalling.

>> this will save lives.

>> she believes in the power of science and technology.

>> it gives me great joy to be able to do my little piece of the puzzle.

>> sunday morning she came across a youtube video.

>> it's time for the nerd and engineering community step up.

>> he was calling for anyone in north alabama who had a 3d printer to help produce part of a face shield.

>> they do a lot for us.

They're saving lives right now.

We want to keep them safe.

Repo>> she prainted 15 of these headeses a day using just one printer.

>> what happens is see these little knobby things, they are actually on there to put the face shield on.

>> and by the end of the week these shields will be ready for use for doctors and nurses.

>> they'll still wear a mask underneath but this is going to keep the molecules moisture from the covid out of their face.

>> during the time when many just want to know what they can do to help, she says she's grateful knowing she's found a way.

>> if i had thought about it ten years ago when i was trying to get this 3d printing stuff i would have never thought how i might impact saving a life.

>> and by the end of the week she will be handing over ability 3,000 of these completed face shields to huntsville hospital.

Reporting live in decatur, megan.

>> najahe sherman: it's important to note all donations to huntsville hospital need to go through the chamber of commerce.

And this instance, the organizer is the only one coming in contact with an employee.

And