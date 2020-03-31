Domestic violence up as more families stay home

I'm nash shah sherman.

Domestic violence calls spike.

Crisis services of north alabama says it generally receives between 170 and 200 calls every month.

As of tonight there have been 230 calls so far this month.

>> crisis services of north alabama says the coronavirus has caused enormous stress on people, financially, medically and emotionally.

Quarantines and isolation are keeping victims closer to their abusers.

>> since everything has happened with the coronavirus we've seen a 25% increase with our domestic violence calls here at crisis services.

>> she says more and more phone calls are coming into the crisis center in huntsville.

She says coronavirus is clearly impacting people and families but there's no true way of knowing exactly how.

>> it could be a lot of reasons.

People are home more.

There's a lot of strossers.

Where am i going of get supplies, what's going to happen with this virus, where is money going to come from, are there going to be shortages.

>> time outside the house is a safe space for many v victims. but with the recommended social distancing, that escape is gone.

>> abusers are spending a lot more time with their victims, and vice versa.

A lot of that can contribute to why we're seeing more calls.

>> counseling opportunities have changed.

Now the center holds counseling sessions remotely through a secure online platform.

She says the center is here for anyone who needs help.

>> we're keep that open so that's still open 24/7.

We have volunteers staffing that all day, all night.

>> the crisis center all of north alabama is screening their own employees as well when they get into the building, making sure they are healthy.

If you need help or know someone what does find more on our website at waaytv.com.

Today we spoke with therapist kim crawford.

She told us domestic violence and divorces will be on the rise as more families shelter at home.

She said it's largely due to unhealthy coping habits like drinking alcohol.

