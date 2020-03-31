KC nurse travels to NYC to help as cases rise

A KANSAS CITY NURSE ISON HER WAY TO THEFRONT LINES OF THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMICIN NEW YORK CITY.12 HUNDRED COVID-19PATIENTS HAVE DIED ANDTHERE ARE 7-THOUSANDNEW CASES IN THATSTATE.THERE ARE EVENMAKESHIFT HOSPITALS INNEW YORK CITY'SCENTRAL PARK.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOMETALKED WITH HER -- ONWHY SHE'S TAKING ALEAVE OF ABSENCE TOPUT HER LIFE ON THE LINE.I had a friend donate this tome and it's another layer ofprotection.AND KANSAS CITY NURSEKRISTEY VEASMAN WILLNEED THAT PROTECTIONWHEN SHE TRAVELS TONEW YORK CITY NEXTWEEK TO WORK INA HOSPITAL EMERGENCYROOM.My biggest concern is nothaving the protection that weneed.

I have talked to a fewnurses that are in the city andthey have told me that theyare wearing trash bags.

Theyget one mask for the wholeweek and it may not be theN-95 that they need.SHE'LL BE CARING FORAND COMFORTING ADULTSAND CHILDREN WHOTESTED POSITIVE FOR THEVIRUS.I'm sure being a covid patientwould be scary in itself andthe fact that no one reallywants to come near you, Ithink that would be really,really hard when you're really, sick.DESPITE THE DANGER,SHE'S DETERMINED TO GOKristey Veasman, TravelingNurseI talked to my mom on thephone.

She was trying to talkme out of it.

I said mom, I'vedecided.

I'm going to do it.they need help.

Someonesgot to do it.

If we don't gohelp, who, what will becomeof people in New York.AS NURSE VEASMANPREPARES TO PUT HERLIFE IN DANGER TO SAVEOTHERS.... FRIENDS ANDFAMILY IN HERE IN KANSASCITY ARE COMING TO HERRESCUE.VARSITY CONSTRUCTIONGAVE HER SOME OF THEIRN-95 MASKSAND GILBERT MOORE ANDHIS WIFE KATIE, DONATEDTWENTY, N-95 MASKS ANDGLOVES LEFTOVER FROMHIS PLUMBING AND HVACBUSINESS.Cynthia: do you call her ahero?

What do you think ofher doing thisGilbert Moore: You know ittakes a lot of guts.

She'sdefinitely brave.

There's noquestion about it.BRAVE AND GRATEFUL.-I'm going to keep that mask onall shift.

I don't know how I'going to eat or drink or doanything, go to the bathroom;but i'm going to keep thatmask on.NO SURPRISE...NURSEVEASMAN IS TAKING THEEXTRA PROTECTIVE GEARTO NEW YORK CITY TOGIVE IT AWAY TO OTHERNURSES IN NEED.CYNTHIA NEWSOME 41ACTION NEWS.KRISTY WILL LEAVE THISWEEKEND AND BE IN NEWYORK FOR ONE MONTH.SHE WILL THEN COMEBACK TO KANSAS CITY --AND RETURN TO WO