shares ShareTweetSavePostSend More than 200 businesses warned about staying open WITH MORE CONFIRMEDCASES EXPECTED --KANSAS CITY MAYORQUINTON LUCAS SAIDTODAY -- HIS STAY AT HOMEEMERGENCY ORDERCOULD LAST LONGERTHAN THE 30 DAYS HEINITIALLY GAVE.THE MAYOR ALSOWARNED BUSINESSES ---COMPLAINTS ARE COMINGIN OF BUSINESSES NOTCOMPLYING WITH HISORDER TO SHUT DOWN.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ DIVED INTOTHOSE COMPLAINTS -- TOFIND THE PROBLEM.CUSTOMER DIDN'T GIVE NAMEthey're only letting two orthreepeople in so why is the cityworried about itTHE LINE OUTSIDE THISBEAUTY SUPPLY STORE INKANSAS CITY MISSOURI ISDRAWING ATTENTION.CUSTOMER DIDN'T GIVE NAMEyou see my hair it needs to bedone so this the only storethat open and god i appreciatethem because no one else isopen so why is it the city'sbusiness that they're open soi'm glad they're openBUT UNDER THE STAY ATHOME ORDER IN EFFECT--BEAUTY SUPPLIES STORELIKE STAR BEAUTY ARENOT ESSENTIALBUSINESSES.SO FAR AT LEAST NINEPEOPLE HAVE CALLED 3-1-1 TO LET THE CITYKNOW.SECURITY: I'M NOT THEMANAGERAG: OKSECURITY: BUT WE HAVECONSENT TO BE OPENTHE K-C-M-O HEALTHDEPARTMENT TOLD 41ACTION NEWS THAT'S NOTTHE CASE.WHILE "STAR BEAUTY"STORES IN INDEPENDENCEAND LENEXA ARE CLOSEDDUE TO THE CRISIS.WE WANTED TO KNOWWHY THIS ONE IS THEEXCEPTION.WE REACHED OUT TO THEOWNER OVER THE PHONEAND IN PERSON WITH NOSUCCESS.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS//essential businesses reallyspeak to those businessesBUSINESSES THAT SELLPRODUCTS LIKE C-B-D OILFOR PAIN MANAGEMENTTHAT MAKES THEMESSENTIAL AND ARE DOINGTHEIR PART TO MAINTAINSOCIAL DISTANCING.ON MONDAY KANSAS CITYMAYOR QUINTON LUCASSAID INSPECTORS HAVEHANDED THIS WARNINGLETTER TO ABOUT 200BUSINESSES WHO'VE FAILTO COMPLY WITH HISORDER.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS//we will continue to do thatbusinesses that need tocomply, largely need to shutdownTHE JACKSON COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENTALSO ISSUED A WARNINGLETTER TO BASS PRO ININDEPENDENCE -- TELLINGTHE COMPANY IF THEYREMAIN OPEN THIS WEEK-- LAW ENFORCEMENT WILLBE CONTACTED.BASS PRO RESPONDED TO41 ACTION NEWS SAYINGQUOTE -- WE ARECOMMITTED TOCOMPLYING FULLY WITHALL LAWS ANDREGULATIONS.AS OF MONDAY EVENING--CITY PROSECUTORSHAVEN'T FILED ANY CASESAGAINST INDIVIDUALS ORBUSINESSES FORVIOLATING THE STAY ATHOME ORDER.IN KANSAS CITY. ANDRESGUTIERREZ. 41 ACTIONNEWS.IF PEOPLE WANT TOKNOW IF A CERTAINBUSINESS IS EXEMPT THEYCAN CALL THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT TO FIND OUT.THE DEPARTMENT OFHOMELAND SECURITYRELEASED A LIST OFWHAT'S CONSIDERED ANESSENTIAL BUSINESS.THERE ARE 16CATEGORIES -- RANGINGFROM COMMUNICATI





