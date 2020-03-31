Global  

Your Good Questions About The Federal Stimulus Checks

Your Good Questions About The Federal Stimulus Checks

Your Good Questions About The Federal Stimulus Checks

President Trump and Congress hope to inject money into our struggling economy with direct payments to many Americans.

Those relief checks are part of the biggest stimulus package in history -- and come with a lot of Good Questions, reports Heather Brown (2:45).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 30, 2020

