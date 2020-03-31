Global  

Crawford death ruled a homicide, 2 people in custody

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in custody and charged with murder after a man was found dead Friday night.

Evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 11: a 15-year-old is recovering after being shot.

The bibb county sheriff's office says there was a fight at the corner of d and e streets around 7:45.

Investigators say, during the fight and man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The teenager was hit once in the leg.

He's in stable condition.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

The bibb county sheriff's office is looking for a man for stealing a package from a home.

In this video you see the suspect walk up to the front porch of a home on mcintosh way and take a box.

The suspect was wearing a gray or white columbia brand cap, tan work boots, and some type of tan face/dust mask.

He had a knife in a case on his right hip.

And was a passenger in the black or dark colored s-u-v shown.

If you have any information on either crime, call macon regional crimestoppers at 751-7500 two people are facing murder charges, after a man was found dead in a home in crawford county last week.

According to the georgia bureau of investigation, 22-year-old ryan purser and 20-year-old cidney reason are facing several charges, including malice murder, felony murder and armed robbery.

Family members found the body of 38-year-old fraddian robinson at a home in the 100 block of big six farms road on friday.

The g-b-i




