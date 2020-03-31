Global  

Elton John's 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' Raised Nearly $8 Million

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Stars performed live music online from their homes and raised nearly $8 million for two charities.

The charities serve first responders and Americans facing economic hardship because of COVID-19.

According to Reuters, the benefit broadcast was hosted by Elton John from his kitchen.

Performances included Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, among more.

Fox broadcast network showed the event, calling it the ‘iHeart Living Room Convert for America.

