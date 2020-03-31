Boxing Hall of Fame 'making right move' postponing induction weekend, makes 2021 even more exciting

The coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of enshrining the class of 2020 this june - the hall will instead honor both this year and next year's class together with hall of fame weekend coming june tenth through the 13th, 2021.

The class of 2020 will still have their plaques on display at the hall beginning in june.

Officials at the hall of fame said they originally looked at pushing back this year's induction to later in the summer or fall - but ultimately felt that no date would allow for all of the normal festivities.

This year's class was set to make history - with the first female boxers being enshrined.

Though having to postpone the weekend was disappointing - the hall said it was the right move...and that it'll make next year twice as exciting.

((no cg)) ed brophy: next year is definitely going to be a big year and is without a doubt going to be one of the most spectacular hall of fame weekends because it's two classes in one, never has been done, never was it expected and i wish it wasn't because it nice to be honor the inductees this year, but it does lead to a spectacular weekend and an unbelievable year it's going to be in 2021.

I spoke to each of the inductees to inform them before the announcement was made so they would be aware of it and they all thought it was the right decision by the hall of fame.

While they had excitement in their belly and in their heart and wanting to have that honor, they knew that it was going to be very difficult as we got closer to april to make that decision.

For them it's kind of a heavy weight off your shoulders right now because they could anticipate it just wasn't going to be what it could be, what it's known for and now they are going to get the big weekend that was always promised to them just joining with the class of 2021 the boxing hall of fame museum is currently closed to the public and will remain so indefinitely - following along with the state and county guidelines.