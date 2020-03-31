Accordion Class Presses On Virtually now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:51s - Published Accordion Class Presses On Virtually The stay-at-home order did not stop Mary Ann Covone from getting her Old Town School of Folk Music accordion class to connect -- this time in a virtual setting. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this