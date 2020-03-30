Financial Focus: March 30, 2020 now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:16s - Published Financial Focus: March 30, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Costco is changing hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gas prices are continuing to lower with the average price in Nevada currently at $2.60 per gallon. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Financial Focus: March 30, 2020 NASDAQ UP 271 SP500 UP 85.AND GAMING...BOYD DOWN ONE PERCENT.CAESARS DOWN SIX.MGM DOWN FIVE,LAS VEGAS SANDS UP THREEPERCENT,.WYNN DOWN THREE, RED ROCKRESORTS DOWN SIX,VCOSTCO IS MAKING CHANGES DUE TOCORONA VIRUS.IT'S CUTTING DOWN HOURS ONWEEKDAYS BY TWO HOURS...CLOSING AT 6-30 P-M.THAT EXTRA TIME WILL ALLOW FORTHE STORES TO BE CLEANED EACHNIGHT.WE'VE ALSO LEARNED TODAYMULTIPLE COSTCO EMPLOYEESACROSS THE COUNTRY TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID- 19.THE COMPANY DID NOT REVEALWHICH STORES THESE EMPLOYEESWERE ASSIGNED TO.THE CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC ISDRIVING GAS PRICES DOWN."GAS BUDDY DOT COM" SAYS THEAVERAGE PRICE IN LAS VEGAS WENTDOWN 20 CENTS IN THE LASTMONTH.THE CHEAPEST PRICE WE FOUND WAS"2- 07" AT SAM'S CLUB ON SERENEAND SPENCER IN HENDERSON.THE AVERAGE FOR NEVADA IS 2-60.THE NATIONAL AVERAGE ACCORDINGTO TRIPLE A IS "2-13".TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..





You Might Like

Tweets about this Life Port Focus for Daily Personal Reflections/Devotion for Tuesday March 31, 2020 Focus/Reflection: We should strive toward… https://t.co/ahzdZPlxcG 1 hour ago AHMED🌕 RT @fbetkowski: Useful publication from @Deloitte on the financial reporting considerations of #covid19, now updated. Many countries will… 4 hours ago Frank Betkowski Useful publication from @Deloitte on the financial reporting considerations of #covid19, now updated. Many countri… https://t.co/wj1MDH0Wjs 5 hours ago Daniel Gump ☕️ @AbbyLCannon @to_discussion @thecheshj @RapeWhistle3 @AboveNun @GingerB98993223 @ALReproRightsAd @kyletheblind… https://t.co/BwlTnwlfdu 6 hours ago ChristianFarmersFed RT @FCCagriculture: Join us for a webinar on March 31 at 11 a.m. EDT. FCC’s VP and Chief Economist @jpgervais will provide an economic upd… 10 hours ago Shauna (((💗))) Again good press conf if you want to understand the fiscal and monetary strategies - focus is on restoring financia… https://t.co/0jKRjcg2X1 3 days ago Philadelphia Futures The PF Alumni Challenge, which launched on March 1, is shifting focus to meet the unexpected financial and resource… https://t.co/g9P49rY8lf 3 days ago Mike Babcock RT @HailVarsity: Hot Reads: Financial Toll of No March Madness Begins to Come into Focus https://t.co/Ro8VnR6RJp 4 days ago