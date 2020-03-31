Delhi mosque becomes virus hotspot, CM Kejriwal orders FIR against Maulana | Oneindia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:06s - Published Delhi mosque becomes virus hotspot, CM Kejriwal orders FIR against Maulana | Oneindia News Delhi mosque sealed after 7 COVID-19 deaths traced to it; Markaz owner says the Centre followed every quarantine protocol; 227 new COVID-19 cases in India, sharpest rise in a day; Govt zeroes in on 10 COVID-19 hotspots in India; UP CM burtss out at meeting, Noida DM replaced and more news #NizamuddinMarkaz 0

