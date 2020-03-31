Residents of Gilbratar clap in support of health workers fighting coronavirus outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published Residents of Gilbratar clap in support of health workers fighting coronavirus outbreak People across Gibraltar applauded in support of health workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak. In the footage filmed on March 30, ships can also be heard honking their horn. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Residents of Gilbratar clap in support of health workers fighting coronavirus outbreak People across Gibraltar applauded in support of health workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak. In the footage filmed on March 30, ships can also be heard honking their horn.





You Might Like

Tweets about this