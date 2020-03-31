Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Charles out of self-isolation after recovering from Covid-19

Prince Charles out of self-isolation after recovering from Covid-19

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Prince Charles out of self-isolation after recovering from Covid-19
The 71-year-old royal spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SusanCo75798894

Susan Coates RT @PhilC273: So, Prince Charles is out of self-isolation, seven days after it was reported he had tested positive for coronavirus. This pr… 13 seconds ago

EngrQmb

Mubarak Bayonle RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Prince Charles recovers from coronavirus and is out of self-isolation https://t.co/ogCldlHXFM 14 seconds ago

SamuelDlamini8

SamSam Dlams😍❤ RT @AdvoBarryRoux: Prince Charles recovered from coronavirus within 7 days of reported CoronaVirus positive and he’s out of self-isolation.… 15 seconds ago

wendyamazing

erwinraagas RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: Prince Charles of Wales is out of self-isolation and in good health after coronavirus diagnosis. | via @CNN h… 1 minute ago

WullieBeck

William Beck RT @STVNews: Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus last week after developing mild symptoms, is now out of self-isolation. ht… 2 minutes ago

AndyGraysdouble

Robert Martin RT @JamesKelly: I'm relieved Prince Charles is feeling better, but according to WHO guidelines he should not have left self-isolation until… 2 minutes ago

ratqueen01

cait Elis Ni Cadlaig RT @MarianneVelvart: It was similar with Nadine Dorries, up and running after 3 days. Prince charles aged 71 is out of self isolation in a… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.