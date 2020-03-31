Grounded EasyJet cabin crew to work at UK's popup hospitals

EasyJet's usually orange-trimmed grey suit and waistcoat is just one of the uniforms being swapped for the blue plastic overalls of personal protective equipment after several staff he signed up to help the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

One new NHS recruit Ashley Brown he told Reuters on Monday (March 30) his first aid training and security clearance mean he's a desirable recruit for the new hospitals, as does his experience working in what can be a high-stress environment.

Britain is building three new hospitals in London, Birmingham and Manchester to cope with an expected surge in patients, but it needs back-up staff to help nurses and doctors.

EasyJet has written to 9,000 staff to ask them to consider volunteering, at a time when they cannot do their day jobs because air travel has come to a standstill.

The carrier said on Monday that it had parked up all of its 344 planes and laid off its UK-based cabin crew for two months.

The NHS said that the volunteer workers would receive training and assist doctors and nurses with changing beds and doing other non-clinical tasks.