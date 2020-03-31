Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cardi B jokes about starting a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Cardi B jokes about starting a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Cardi B jokes about starting a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Cardi B jokes about starting a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Cardi B took to Twitter as she binge-watched Netflix's popular new docuseries, 'Tiger King'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

extratv

ExtraTV Cardi B jokes about starting GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from #TigerKing. https://t.co/R8qby3yKFL 17 hours ago

IamPapi312

Papi RT @extratv: Cardi B jokes about starting GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from #TigerKing. https://t.co/cC0MOuZcJo 20 hours ago

extratv

ExtraTV Cardi B jokes about starting GoFundMe for Joe Exotic from #TigerKing. https://t.co/cC0MOuZcJo 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.