Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as queer when she did

Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as queer when she did

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as queer when she did

Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as queer when she did

Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as queer when she did, as she felt forced to open up about her sexuality following public backlash.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as***when she did #JameelaJamil #LGBTQ https://t.co/9pNffVVDMe 21 minutes ago

alexlovesrhyth1

MARK Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as***when she did https://t.co/CpK4Nz46sm https://t.co/9MwwNpdr94 43 minutes ago

kseniayss

kittybswift Throughout this "apology" Jameela makes many excuses. https://t.co/nyd7vaYWm5 via @JustJared 8 hours ago

grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @ETCanada: #JameelaJamil gets candid about her coming out regrets https://t.co/eXv92dnya3 9 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #JameelaJamil gets candid about her coming out regrets https://t.co/eXv92dnya3 9 hours ago

FilmNewsItaly

Film-News.it RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as***when she did - #JameelaJamilOfficial @jameelajamil #Jame… 10 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as***when she did - #JameelaJamilOfficial… https://t.co/JMgCZBp5ST 10 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Jameela Jamil regrets coming out as***when she did https://t.co/b6FCwBthQC 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.