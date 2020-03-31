Global  

Grant Shapps: Repatriation will be ‘a bit messy’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps describes the process of repatriating British citizens as “substantial”, “an enormous effort”, and “a bit messy”.

Report by Chinnianl.

