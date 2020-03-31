Steve Irwin 'would have worn khaki' to his daughter Bindi Irwin's wedding

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Steve Irwin "would have worn khaki" to his daughter Bindi's wedding, according to his wife Terri Irwin, who paid tribute to the late star over the weekend.

