March busiest month on record for supermarkets now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published March busiest month on record for supermarkets March was the busiest month on record for supermarkets across Britain as shoppers rushed to stock up on vital supplies to see them through the coronavirus pandemic. Grocery sales rose by a staggering 20.6% in the last four weeks, and 7.6% in the last 12, according to new data from Kantar, beating even Christmas shopping. 0

