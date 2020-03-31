COVID-19 surge in Mass. expected in few weeks

A surge in COVID-19 cases in the state may not come for another few weeks, officials said.



Tweets about this Jah 🌦️ RT @CEC_Phils: “If the government does not initiate mass disinfection measures, the country’s 44,000 tons of waste generated daily are now… 18 minutes ago Boston 25 News RT @ksullivannews: Just when state health officials are predicting a surge in COVID-19 patients, non-essential businesses are set to open b… 37 minutes ago Kelly Sullivan Just when state health officials are predicting a surge in COVID-19 patients, non-essential businesses are set to o… https://t.co/jGkx5O5P9G 38 minutes ago CEC - Philippines “If the government does not initiate mass disinfection measures, the country’s 44,000 tons of waste generated daily… https://t.co/kzv7jds6ri 2 hours ago Jeff Collins Gov. Charlie Baker says surge of COVID-19 hospital patients in Mass. expected in mid-April Baker in his Monday bri… https://t.co/0ONG0vYmaK 13 hours ago Lisa Crowner RT @BostonDotCom: Live updates: Charlie Baker says surge of COVID-19 hospital patients in Mass. expected in mid-April https://t.co/ivtPB7S5… 15 hours ago Boston.com Live updates: Charlie Baker says surge of COVID-19 hospital patients in Mass. expected in mid-April… https://t.co/kYwoRPtEnJ 15 hours ago Kirk Carapezza RT @wgbhnews: The state's four medical schools are coordinating with the Baker administration to graduate students early in advance of an e… 4 days ago