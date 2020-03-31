Paying Off Debt with a Balance Transfer

If you’re looking to unload some credit card debt, PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has the steps you can take to do a balance transfer.



Tweets about this Ti Dantagota RT @NomthaVellem: Regarding debt repayment, you could use one of two ways (or both): debt snowball method and/or the debt avalanche method.… 2 days ago Money Conversations 🇿🇦🇩🇪 Regarding debt repayment, you could use one of two ways (or both): debt snowball method and/or the debt avalanche m… https://t.co/DwYE8BYqxx 2 days ago Kerri C RT @jdickler: A2: Don’t buy things you can’t afford. If you are paying down debt, consider moving your balance from a high-rate credit card… 3 days ago Charles Schelle @pulte Welp, since student debt isn't completely wiped, surprise my mom with a check to @Nelnet to cover the $42,59… https://t.co/AOwehGXWtx 4 days ago Patrick @SantiagoAuFund If I borrow money and am paying a negative interest rate, the balance I owe, drops every day with n… https://t.co/UTQkwyZaMy 5 days ago Bank of the Lowcountry You can't always afford to pay the balance off every month, and that's the point of #creditcards to begin with, isn… https://t.co/o5LXczutPe 6 days ago Uswitch Stop paying interest on your credit card debt by switching to a 0% balance transfer credit card. Get the low-down o… https://t.co/pm66gHlvCq 1 week ago