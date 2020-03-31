Ice Auger Fail

Occurred on February 15, 2020 / Indian River, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "I was ice fishing with my father on Burt Lake in Indian River Michigan.

We weren't having any luck catching fish so we decided to make a video showing how well our new drill powered ice auger worked.

While drilling the hole the ice auger grabbed onto a lip created on the bottom of the ice and ripped the auger out from the drill chuck.

I got back the auger using a strong magnet and some rope at a later day.

Once I got it back I put an aluminum plate on it so It couldn't fall through again if it comes off the drill."